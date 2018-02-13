Bennett banged out 23 points (8-22 FG, 6-15 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 40 minutes in Monday's 102-94 loss to the Raptors 905.

Both Bennett and Kadeem Allen chipped in 40 minutes of run for the Red Claws as Maine stuck to an eight man rotation. Bennett's 15 three-point attempts were a season high, as clearly the organization wants to mold Bennett into the prototypical "stretch four". He's now attempted 10.6 threes over his past five games. Bennett and his Red Claw teammates won't play again until Wednesday, February 21st due to the All-Star break, though Devin Williams will participate in the International Challenge as part of the USA roster.