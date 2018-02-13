Anthony Bennett: Delivers 23 points for Red Claws in loss
Bennett banged out 23 points (8-22 FG, 6-15 3Pt, 1-1 FT), eight rebounds, one assist, one steal and one block across 40 minutes in Monday's 102-94 loss to the Raptors 905.
Both Bennett and Kadeem Allen chipped in 40 minutes of run for the Red Claws as Maine stuck to an eight man rotation. Bennett's 15 three-point attempts were a season high, as clearly the organization wants to mold Bennett into the prototypical "stretch four". He's now attempted 10.6 threes over his past five games. Bennett and his Red Claw teammates won't play again until Wednesday, February 21st due to the All-Star break, though Devin Williams will participate in the International Challenge as part of the USA roster.
More News
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...
-
Trade Deadline Preview
With the trade deadline just hours away, let's take a look at the latest moves, and who might...
-
Waiver Wire: Deadline adds drama
The waiver wire offers add-able options if no championship talent, but Thursday's crucial trade...
-
Post-ASB breakout candidates
Looking for some buy-low opportunities? Check out these five players who could explode after...