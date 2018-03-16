Bennett accounted for 26 points (10-22 FG, 6-16 3Pt), nine rebounds, three assists, three steals and one block during the Red Claws' 118-111 loss to the Herd.

The former first pick in the NBA Draft has now strung together consecutive games of scoring more than 26 points. Bennett is averaging 28.5 points over his last two games while knocking down 41.9 percent of his shots from three-point range. Currently, the 25-year-old Canadian product is adding 14.5 points and 6.7 rebounds per contest for the Red Claws this season.