Anthony Bennett: Eighth straight game in double figures
Bennett added 10 points (4-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 0-2 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one steal during Friday's 114-108 loss to the BayHawks.
Bennett was just able to reach double figures in scoring Friday night, as it was his eight straight game with 10-plus points. The former number-one pick in the NBA Draft is averaging 13.6 points and 6.5 rebounds this season with the Red Claws.
