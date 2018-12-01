Anthony Bennett: Excellent performance in win
Bennett (ankle) finished Wednesday's win with 36 points (12-13 FG, 8-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one steal.
Welcome back Anthony Bennett! The former No. 1 overall pick missed the previous two games thanks to an ankle injury, but that didn't seem to limit him Friday, finishing with a season-high 36 points across 26 minutes.
