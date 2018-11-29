Bennett (ankle) did not play in Wednesday's loss to the Charge.

Bennett has now missed two games with a reoccurring ankle injury. The 2013 No. 1 overall pick has played in six games with Agua Caliente this season, averaging 9.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 0.5 blocks over 17.6 minutes per game.

