Anthony Bennett: Misses second straight game
Bennett (ankle) did not play in Wednesday's loss to the Charge.
Bennett has now missed two games with a reoccurring ankle injury. The 2013 No. 1 overall pick has played in six games with Agua Caliente this season, averaging 9.3 points, 4.3 rebounds, 1.0 assists and 0.5 blocks over 17.6 minutes per game.
More News
-
Anthony Bennett: Signs with Agua Caliente for 2018-19 season•
-
Anthony Bennett: Drops 26 in loss•
-
Anthony Bennett: Posts 31 and 10 in loss•
-
Anthony Bennett: Eighth straight game in double figures•
-
Anthony Bennett: Returns to G-League•
-
Anthony Bennett: On leave from Red Claws for Canadian National Team•
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 7 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 7 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 7 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 7 Preview: Beware of 3 on 2
Who should you start and sit for Week 7? The schedule, as usual, provides guidance.
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 7
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
Week 6 Waiver Wire
Brace for a busy Wednesday and Friday sandwiching an idle Thanksgiving.