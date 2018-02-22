Bennett is absent from the Red Claws in order to join the Canadian National team for their FIBA World Cup qualification games.

Bennett should return to Crustacean Nation after February 25th. In the mean time, he'll be enjoying the warmer weather of Nassau, competing in FIBA Group D against the national teams from the Dominican Republic, Virgin Islands and host-nation Bahamas. The burly power forward should return to the Claws before their Wednesday, February 28th game at Canton. That means he'll miss, unfortunately, two more games in addition to last night's absence.