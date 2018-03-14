Anthony Bennett: Posts 31 and 10 points in loss
Bennett banged out 31 points (11-23 FG, 7-15 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists, one steal and one block across 36 minutes in Tuesday's 126-125 road loss to the Delaware 87ers.
The bruising power forward extended his streak of double-digit scoring to nine straight games during this close loss on the road. This was unfortunately the sixth straight loss for the Crustacean Nation. The seven made threes matched a career high for the burly Canadian. Bennett should continue to see big minutes for the Red Claws' last four games. The Celtics, dealing with multiple injuries, will probably keep Kadeem Allen and Jabari Bird up with the parent club for the foreseeable future. One more injury in Boston, and Bennett might find himself in Celtic green.
