Bennett has rejoined the Northern Arizona Suns.

Bennett stepped away from the team to participate in the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 Americas Qualifiers for Team Canada, but he's back with the Suns and is expected to return to game action this week. Prior to his departure, the former No. 1 pick was averaging 12.3 points and 7.2 rebounds in six games (all starts).

