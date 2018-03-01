Bennett returned to the G-League for Wednesday's game against the Canton Charge and finshed with 12 points, four rebounds, two assists and two steals in 19 minutes.

Bennett had been away from the team while competing for Team Canada in a FIBA qualifier, but he rejoined the Red Claws earlier in the week and did not appear to miss a beat. All 12 of Bennett's points came in the first half.

