Anthony Bennett: Signs camp deal with Suns
Bennett agreed to a training camp contract with the Suns on Friday, Shams Charania of The Vertical reports.
While the deal is non-guaranteed, it's still a noteworthy move given Bennett's pedigree as the No. 1 pick in the 2013 NBA Draft. After failed stints with Cleveland, Minnesota, Toronto and Brooklyn, Bennett is likely running out of opportunities to stick in the NBA, and he'll now have to earn his way onto a roster. Still just 24 years old, Bennett holds career averages of 4.4 points and 3.4 rebounds per game. He most recently played in Turkey, signing with a team in Istanbul this past January after being waived by the Nets.
