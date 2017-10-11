Anthony Bennett: Waived by Suns
Bennett was let go by the Suns on Wednesday, Chris Mannix of The Vertical reports.
Bennett has again failed to impress a front office enough to warrant an NBA roster spot. It's possible he pursues options in the G-League, but overseas might be where he ends up long term.
