Anthony Brown: 22 and 10 dimes in loss
Brown amassed 22 points (9-17 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 assists and four rebounds during Wednesday's 102-97 road loss at Windy City.
In addition to recording his third double-double, Brown led all G League players Wednesday in assists. The 25-year-old out of Stanford has been a very consistent scorer for Iowa, as he has scored in double figures 36-of-39 games this season. In addition, Brown is averaging a fine stat line of 19.7 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.8 assists.
