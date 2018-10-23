Brown agreed to a one-year contract Tuesday with KK Partizan of the Basketball League of Serbia, ABA-liga.com reports.

Brown, who appeared in 41 regular-season games between the Lakers, Pelicans, Magic and Timberwolves over the last three years, was one of the 76ers' final cuts following the conclusion of the preseason earlier this month. The defensive-minded forward will continue his career overseas with the hope of generating renewed interest from NBA teams at the conclusion of his run in Serbia.