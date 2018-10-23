Anthony Brown: Signs with Serbian club
Brown agreed to a one-year contract Tuesday with KK Partizan of the Basketball League of Serbia, ABA-liga.com reports.
Brown, who appeared in 41 regular-season games between the Lakers, Pelicans, Magic and Timberwolves over the last three years, was one of the 76ers' final cuts following the conclusion of the preseason earlier this month. The defensive-minded forward will continue his career overseas with the hope of generating renewed interest from NBA teams at the conclusion of his run in Serbia.
More News
-
Anthony Brown: Let go by 76ers•
-
76ers' Anthony Brown: Scoreless in preseason loss•
-
76ers' Anthony Brown: Lands Exhibit 10 deal with Philadelphia•
-
Kings' Anthony Brown: Leads team in scoring in playoff win•
-
Anthony Brown: 22 and 10 dimes in loss•
-
Timberwolves' Anthony Brown: Recalled from G-League•
-
Week 2 Waiver Wire
It's not too early to start adding fresh upside to your roster. Alex Rikleen offers waiver...
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...