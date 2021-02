Cowan registered 12 points (3-4 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds and an assist across 21 minutes off the bench in Thursday's win over Canton.

Cowan only logged three minutes in the season opener but saw an expanded role this time around, and he ended as one of six Memphis players that scored in double digits. His upside might lie somewhere in between, though this game certainly demonstrated his capacity to produce strong performances even if he enjoys limited playing time.