Davis will decline his $28.7 million player option for the 2020-21 season, Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reports.
While Davis will officially become a free agent before the end of the week, it's widely expected that he'll re-up with the Lakers on a new contract after helping lead the team to a championship in Orlando. At this point, the question is for how many years will Davis be willing to commit to Los Angeles. He'll almost certainly be offered a multiyear, max contract, but it's possible Davis could opt for a shorter deal to preserve future flexibility.
