Duruji posted two points (1-4 FG, 0-3 3Pt), three rebounds and one steal in 15 minutes during Tuesday's 108-91 loss to Sioux Falls.

Duruji returned from a toe injury, seeing a limited role off the bench in Tuesday's loss. Duruji has averaged 8.4 points, 4.5 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 16 games this season.