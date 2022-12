Duruji posted 27 points (10-13 FG, 4-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six rebounds, three assists and one steals in 37 minutes during Sunday's 112-105 win over Capital City.

Duruji finished with a team-high-tying scoring total while connecting on four threes while finishing tied for the most shots made in the win. Duruji has averaged 8.9 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 15 games this season.