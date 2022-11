Duruji notched 10 points (3-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and four rebounds in 23 minutes during Saturday's 131-130 overtime loss to College Park.

Duruji posted his first double-digit scoring total of the season, also tying a season-high rebounding total in the overtime defeat. Duruji has averaged 6.3 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.5 assists in four games this season.