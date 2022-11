Duruji tallied 13 points (5-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 10 rebounds, four assists, two blocks and one steal in 35 minutes during Tuesday's 123-116 loss to Raptors 905.

Duruji posted his first double-double of the season, setting season-high marks in points, rebounds, assists and blocks. Duruji has made five appearances this season, averaging 7.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 2.0 assists.