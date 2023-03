Duruji tallied two points (1-1 FT) and one rebound in nine minutes during Wednesday's 116-110 loss to Rio Grande Valley.

Duruji played the least amount of any player in Wednesday's game, failing to score a basket in less than 10 minutes on the court. Duruji has had a limited role with the Swarm in 13 regular-season appearances, averaging 3.1 points and 1.3 rebounds in 10.5 minutes per game.