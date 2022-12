Duruji posted 16 points (5-9 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, three assists and one block in 29 minutes during Friday's 123-120 win over Maine.

Duruji led the Swarm bench in scoring, rebounds, assists and minutes played during Friday's win, setting a new season high in scoring. Duruji has averaged 8.0 points, 4.6 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.0 blocks in 12 appearances this season.