Anthony Edwards: Heading for 2020 NBA Draft
Edwards announced his declaration for the 2020 NBA Draft on Friday, Evan Daniels of 247Sports.com reports.
The 18-year-old signed with an agent this week after completing his freshman season at Georgia, which isn't surprising given he's in the mix to be selected with the No. 1 overall pick. Edwards averaged 19.1 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.8 rebounds and 1.3 steals in 33.0 minutes during his lone collegiate campaign, though he shot only 29 percent on 7.7 three-point attempts per game.
