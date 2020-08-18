Edwards is projected as the No. 1 pick in Jonathan Givony of ESPN's latest mock draft.

With the NBA Draft Lottery set for Thursday, it'll soon be clear which team will have the chance to select Edwards at No. 1, though the freshman out of Georgia is far from a lock to hear his name called first. Edwards had a strong freshman season, but he was largely inconsistent and struggled, at times, to score efficiently. Even so, in a relatively weak draft class, Edwards' upside on both ends of the floor will be difficult to ignore.