Lamb recorded two points (1-3 FG) and four rebounds over four minutes in Sunday's 127-111 win over the Stars.

Lamb was selected by Canton with the No. 6 pick in the 2021 G League Draft, but he hasn't had much of a role with the team to begin the season. He was effective with his limited playing time Sunday and brought in four rebounds, but he's averaging just 4.2 points and 2.3 rebounds over 9.6 minutes per game over his first six appearances this year.