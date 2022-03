Lamb totaled 13 points (4-16 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, seven assists and three blocks across 37 minutes in Tuesday's 117-107 victory over the Oklahoma City Blue.

Lamb had a double-double Tuesday, but he shot just 25 percent from the field and 16.7 percent from the floor against the Blue. He's averaging 14.6 points and 7.6 rebounds per game this season, while shooting 44.9 percent from the floor and 37.2 percent from deep overall for RGV, so he can bounce back from this bad shooting day.