Lamb posted 32 points (12-19 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block over 36 minutes in Thursday's 124-113 win over the BayHawks.

Lamb was traded from the Charge to the Vipers on Thursday, and he made a major impact during his first game with his new team. He served as a starter and led the team in scoring while shooting 63.2 percent from the floor. He averaged just 13.4 minutes per game with Canton earlier in the season, but it appears as though he could take on a much more significant role with his new team going forward.