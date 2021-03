Lamb generated 24 points (10-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists, three steals and one block over 34 minutes in Friday's 110-94 win over Santa Cruz.

Lamb had a strong finish to the regular season for the Vipers, as he shot 66.7 percent from the field while leading the team in scoring, rebounds and steals during the win. Over the six games since he joined Rio Grande Valley, Lamb has averaged 18.2 points and 8.8 rebounds over 33.8 minutes per contest.