Anthony Lawrence: DNP Wednesday
Lawrence did not play during Wednesday's game against the Canton Charge.
Lawrence appears to be out of favor in Northern Arizona's bench rotation right now after failing to make an appearance Wednesday. In his past five appearances Lawrence is averaging 16.8 minutes compared to his 23.9 season average. As a result, his scoring has taken a hit, as he's averaging just 4.4 points per game over the same span.
