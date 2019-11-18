Anthony Lawrence: Drops 21 Sunday
Lawrence tallied 21 points (6-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding three rebounds, three assists and three steals across 28 minutes Sunday against the Vipers.
With only eight players available for the Suns on Sunday, there were plenty of minutes to go around. Lawrence took advantage of the opportunity and contributed in a multitude of ways, most notably on the defensive end, registering three steals.
