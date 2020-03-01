Anthony Lawrence: Finds 12 points in loss

Lawrence posted 12 points (5-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, three steals, two blocks and one assist across 28 minutes during Saturday's 131-110 G League loss to the Legends.

Lawrence put in one of his better games of the season, finding every area of the stat sheet to go along with 12 points. He earned some extra run, as his 28 minutes were the most he's logged since Jan. 11. On the season, Lawrence averages 9.4 points, 4.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists over 23.9 minutes per game.