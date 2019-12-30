Anthony Lawrence: Goes 1-for-6 from deep
Lawrence collected seven points (3-10 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 0-1 FT) to go along with two assists, one rebound and one block across 22 minutes of G League action during Saturday's 124-120 loss to South Bay.
Lawrence attempted more field goals than usual, hitting three of 10. He had trouble getting the three-ball to drop, though he's usually efficient from beyond the arc at 40.3 percent on the season. Lawrence remains more of a fringe option for the Northern Arizona offense, as he averages 10.2 points on the season over 25.8 minutes per game.
