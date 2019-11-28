Anthony Lawrence: Hits four threes

Lawrence tallied 16 points (6-12 FG, 4-6 3Pt, 0-1 FT), eight rebounds and five assists over 31 minutes of G League play during Tuesday's 132-107 loss to Iowa.

Lawrence found most of his scoring success from deep, as four of his six made shots came from beyond the arc. On the season, Lawrence is averaging 14.5 points on 54.4 percent shooting along with 5.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists.