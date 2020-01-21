Anthony Lawrence: Registers 19 points in loss
Lawrence finished with 19 points (5-8 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven rebounds, four assists and one steal across 19 minutes of G League action during Saturday's 120-109 loss to the Skyforce.
Lawrence enjoyed one of his most productive outings, dropping 19 points, which counts as his third-highest scoring performance of the year. Averaging 10.2 points on 46.2 percent shooting along with 4.4 rebounds and 2.5 assists on the year, the 23-year-old doesn't usually factor into the G League Suns' offensive plans, but he'll find a way to scrape together respectable stat lines.
