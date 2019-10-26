Anthony Lawrence: Selected first in G League draft

The Northern Arizona Suns selected Lawrence first overall in the 2019 G League Draft.

Lawrence spent last season in the college ranks at Miami. The 23-year-old guard proved he can contribute in multiple facets of the game, averaging 12.6 points, 6.7 boards, 3.1 assists and 1.2 steals per game for the Hurricanes.

