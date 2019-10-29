Anthony Lee: Selected 54th overall

The Gand Rapids Drive drafted Lee with the 54th overall pick in the 2019 G League Draft.

Lee, a former Kutztown standout (NCAA Division II), averaged a mighty 27.4 points and 6.9 rebounds over 30 games played during his senior season last year. The 6-2 guard is an elite scorer who can not only dismantle opposing defenses consistently day in and day out, but also set up teammates on the offensive end; Lee averaged 4.7 assists last season.