Mathis logged 22 points (6-15 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 3-3 FT), three rebounds and two assists over 29 minutes in Wednesday's 119-98 win over the Swarm.

Mathis eclipsed the 20-point threshold off the bench Wednesday, and he led the Spurs in scoring while shooting 55.6 percent from beyond the arc. The 24-year-old is averaging 13.3 points and 3.5 rebounds over 22.2 minutes per game this season.