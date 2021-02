Mathis totaled 23 points (8-14 FG, 6-12 3Pt, 1-1 FT) and five rebounds over 21 minutes in Saturday's 125-118 win over Westchester.

Mathis had generated modest production for Austin early in the season, but he led the team on the scoreboard Saturday. He's played a bench role in each of the first seven games of the year while averaging 8.1 points and 2.6 rebounds over 16.4 minutes per contest.