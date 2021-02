Mathis posted 20 points (7-16 FG, 4-12 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, five assists and one steal over 36 minutes in Thursday's 108-104 win over Iowa.

Mathis was held in check with just six points Tuesday, but he returned to form against the Wolves in the overtime victory. He's now topped 20 points in three of the last four games and should continue to see plenty of run for Austin off the bench.