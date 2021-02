Mathis logged 33 points (10-15 FG, 5-9 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds and two assists over 31 minutes in Sunday's 122-107 loss to the Blue Coats.

Mathis had a bit of a slow start to the season, but his production has ramped up significantly over the past two games. He's continued to come off the bench this year but has now topped 20 points in each of the past two contests.