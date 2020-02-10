Anthony Roberson: Season over
Roberson suffered a season-ending knee injury Feb. 1, Joe Mussatto of The Oklahoman reports.
The 25-year-old's season is over following surgery to repair structural damage in his knee. Details surrounding the injury have not been made public, and it's unclear which part of his knee suffered the damage. Roberson ends his season after appearing in 21 games, putting up 3.7 points and 3.2 rebounds per contest.
