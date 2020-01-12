Anthony Roberson: Seeing limited minutes

Roberson failed to score but registered two rebounds across two minutes of G League action during Friday's 120-97 loss to Raptors 905.

Roberson does not factor much into these G League contests, as he's put up eight shots in 52 minutes over the past five games. Through 13 games with the Blue, Roberson is averaging 4.2 points, 2.8 rebounds and 0.7 assists.