Tucker produced no points (0-5 FG, 0-4 3Pt), two rebounds, four assists and a steal in 19 minutes in Friday's 115-93 win in Sioux Falls.

Tucker's shooting has been dreadful in his first four games with Windy City as he's just 3-for-20 from the field and 2-for-15 from beyond the arc. The 33-year-old continues to get playing time but he'll likely have to make some shots soon to keep seeing regular time on the floor.