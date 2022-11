Tucker tallied two points (1-6 FG, 0-3 3Pt), three rebounds and an assist in 25 minutes in Monday's 125-109 win in Motor City.

Tucker has had minimal production through three games this season, producing just 2.7 points, 2.3 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 17.8 minutes per game. The 33-year-old is 3-for-15 from the field and 2-for-11 from beyond the arc and may see a reduction in minutes if things don't improve soon.