Anthony Walker: Drafted in 2nd round by Stockton

Walker was drafted in the 2nd round by the Stockton Kings with the 31st overall pick.

The upcoming season will be Walker's fourth season in the NBA G League and a return to the Fort Wayne Mad Ants, the team he played for during the 2015-16 and 2016-17 D-League seasons. Last year, Walker played for the Texas Legends, coming off the bench to average 2.0 points, 1.9 rebounds and 0.4 blocks per game.