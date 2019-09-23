Blakeney agreed to a contract Monday with the Jiangsu Dragons of the Chinese Basketball Association, Emiliano Carchia of Sportando.com reports.

The 22-year-old will take his talents overseas after appearing in 76 games for the Bulls over the past two seasons before he was cut by the team earlier this month. With Blakeney unable to secure a contract with meaningful guaranteed money from another NBA team before training camps open, he'll look to impress in China and potentially resurface in North America next spring when the CBA season wraps up.