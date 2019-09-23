Antonio Blakeney: Finds work in China
Blakeney agreed to a contract Monday with the Jiangsu Dragons of the Chinese Basketball Association, Emiliano Carchia of Sportando.com reports.
The 22-year-old will take his talents overseas after appearing in 76 games for the Bulls over the past two seasons before he was cut by the team earlier this month. With Blakeney unable to secure a contract with meaningful guaranteed money from another NBA team before training camps open, he'll look to impress in China and potentially resurface in North America next spring when the CBA season wraps up.
More News
-
Rookies to know in Fantasy
Who are the rookies to know for Fantasy players? Nick Whalen breaks down those you need to...
-
2019 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
Fantasy impact of offseason moves
The offseason provided all sorts of drama. Here's how the biggest transactions will impact...
-
Western Conference camp battles
There is opportunity in closely following whose pulling ahead in camp and preseason competition....
-
Eastern Conference camp battles
There is opportunity in closely following whose pulling ahead in camp and preseason competition....
-
Updating key NBA injuries
RotoWire's Jeff Stotts checks in on Kevin Durant, Klay Thompson, Brandon Ingram and other key...