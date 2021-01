Blakeney was selected by the Canton Charge with the No. 3 overall pick in Monday's G League Draft.

The former LSU standout spent the last two seasons in Chicago, where he appeared in 57 games in 2019-20, logging 14.5 minutes per contest. The 24-year-old will be one of the more accomplished players in the G League, and he'll look to parlay his time with Canton into another NBA opportunity.