Blakeney put up 19 points (7-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, four assists and one steal in 36 minutes during Thursday's 114-102 G League loss to Memphis.

Blakeney led the team in points, field-goal percentage and minutes on the evening. The only blight on his game was his five turnovers. The No. 3 pick in the G League draft could be ticketed for an NBA return sooner rather than later with more efforts like this.