Blakeney posted 16 points (6-12 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), three rebounds and two assists over 27 minutes in Monday's 100-91 loss to Westchester.

Blakeney came off the bench in Monday's contest, but he was still one of the top contributors for the Charge during the loss. He's started three of the first eight games of the year, averaging 18.4 points, 4.8 rebounds and 2.4 assists over 29.5 minutes per contest.