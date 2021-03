Blakeney totaled eight points (4-10 FG, 0-6 3Pt), five assists, four rebounds and three steals over 23 minutes in Monday's 125-124 loss to the Raptors 905.

Blakeney was unable to convert on any of his shots from beyond the arc Monday, but he still generated a modest stat line for the Charge off the bench. Through the first 12 games of the season, Blakeney is averaging 16.0 points and 4.6 rebounds over 27.8 minutes per contest.