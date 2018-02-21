Antonio Campbell: Best game of season

Campbell provided 14 points (5-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, four assists, three blocks and two steals across 26 minutes during Wednesday's 98-88 loss to Greensboro.

This was Campbell's best game of the season so far as he reached 14 points while still adding contributions across all major statistical categories. The 23-year-old has played in seven games this season and is averaging 9.0 points, 5.7 rebounds and 1.5 assists per contest.